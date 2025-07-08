Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
In their quest for oil tax data, Alaska lawmakers prepare to subpoena the Dunleavy administration. Plus, weather dampens Interior wildfires but traps lingering smoke in the area. And, Anchorage residents prepare for bear encounters by practicing with bear spray.
Reports tonight from:
Eliza Dunn, Hannah Flor and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Rachel Cassandra in Kasilof
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.