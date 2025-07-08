Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published July 8, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKDT
A participant practices deploying bear spray at a safety demonstration at Kincaid Chalet on July 3, 2025.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

In their quest for oil tax data, Alaska lawmakers prepare to subpoena the Dunleavy administration. Plus, weather dampens Interior wildfires but traps lingering smoke in the area. And, Anchorage residents prepare for bear encounters by practicing with bear spray.

Reports tonight from:

Eliza Dunn, Hannah Flor and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Rachel Cassandra in Kasilof
Davis Hovey in Kodiak

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
