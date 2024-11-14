Sarah Poynter: Alone | Outdoor Explorer

Sarah Poynter competed on the most recent season of the History Channel’s show, "Alone." The competitors on the show are truly alone. They rely on their knowledge and skills, building their own shelter, hunting and fishing and gathering plants and berries. While they eke out living off the land, they are also carting around camera gear and setting up their own shots, narrating the journey to survive. It is often a starvation game of body and soul as food is difficult to procure and there is no human contact. Sarah lives in Skwentna, and along with her husband Chris, owns the Talvista Lodge, a popular destination for locals and out-of-state adventurers alike.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUEST: Sarah Poynter, recently competed on History Channel's "Alone"

LINKS:

History Channel Sarah Poynter videos

Sarah Poynter Instagram