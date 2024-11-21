Max Romey’s outdoor art | Outdoor Explorer

Max Romey is a watercolor artist and outdoor filmmaker from Anchorage, who is known internationally for his work. He has joined us before to tell us about his creative style of using watercolors in his films focusing on the outdoors. Using pictures instead of words to tell stories was born from his life with dyslexia. Romey's grandmother was a huge influence on him and he is currently visiting locations around the world that she visited and he is recreating the sketches from her prolific collection. Since last visiting us, he has had two films show at the Banff Film Festival, “If you Give a Beach a Bottle,” and most recently, “Footprints on Katmai.” He is also the creator of the new Fish Creek Art Installation at Cuddy Park.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUEST: Max Romey

LINKS:

Trailbound Sketches

Max Romey’s YouTube Channel