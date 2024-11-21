Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Max Romey’s outdoor art | Outdoor Explorer

Alaska Public Media | By Lisa Keller
Published November 21, 2024 at 10:47 AM AKST
A man in a fleece jacket sits at a rocky beach.
Max Romey is known for combining outdoor filmmaking and watercolor art and his creative films have gained international recognition. (Courtesy of Max Romey)

Max Romey is a watercolor artist and outdoor filmmaker from Anchorage, who is known internationally for his work.  He has joined us before to tell us about his creative style of using watercolors in his films focusing on the outdoors. Using pictures instead of words to tell stories was born from his life with dyslexia. Romey's grandmother was a huge influence on him and he is currently visiting locations around the world that she visited and he is recreating the sketches from her prolific collection.  Since last visiting us, he has had two films show at the Banff Film Festival, “If you Give a Beach a Bottle,” and most recently, “Footprints on Katmai.” He is also the creator of the new Fish Creek Art Installation at Cuddy Park.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUEST: Max Romey

LINKS:
Trailbound Sketches
Max Romey’s YouTube Channel

A person holds a shoe that they have been painting a picture of on a rocky beach.
Shoe art on the beach. (Courtesy of Max Romey)
Outdoor Explorer
Lisa Keller
Lisa Keller was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. She was 8 years old when Title IX passed and was fortunate to have parents who encouraged activity and to live in a progressive and encouraging community for girls and women in sports. She played baseball and soccer, downhill skied at Arctic Valley, learned to swim at The Spa, hiked the Chugach, and ran the Anchorage tracks and trails. She headed to University of Oregon, Eugene, and played soccer until she discovered the new sport of triathlon. After earning a degree in Political Science, she quickly fell back on her life as an athlete and began a career in fitness and coaching. She is a past winner of the Gold Nugget Triathlon and the Eagle River Triathlon, as well as many smaller triathlons and running races. She is a two-time Alaska Triathlete of the Year and has achieved All-American status in USA Triathlon age group rankings. She is one of the founding board members of the Alaska Run for Women. In 2002 she was diagnosed with breast cancer and since then has won the survivor division of the run many times. She owns Multisport Training of Alaska, providing coaching for Alaska triathletes, and is the General Manager of Running Free Alaska, an organization that brings run workouts and races to the women prisoners at Hiland prison.
See stories by Lisa Keller