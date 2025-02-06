Around the World with Lael Wilcox | Outdoor Explorer

On this episode we hear from Lael Wilcox and Rue Kaladyte. Lael is an ultra-endurance bike rider and racer. Her many accomplishments include fastest known times on routes around the world. She has many first-place woman finishes and also some overall first place finishes in ultra-endurance bike races, including first place overall in the 2016 Trans Am Bike Race. Most recently, she broke the women’s Guinness Around the World bike record. Rue, Lael’s wife, is a professional photographer. She plays a behind the scenes yet vitally important part of the team, supporting Lael’s rides and documenting the journey.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUESTS:

Lael Wilcox

Rue Kaladyte