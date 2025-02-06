Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Outdoor Explorer

Around the World with Lael Wilcox | Outdoor Explorer

By Lisa Keller
Published February 6, 2025 at 1:50 PM AKST
a woman in a red rain jacket and white helmet smiles big. there is another person behind her on a bike
Anisa Vietze
/
Alaska Public Media
Lael Wilcox chats with other cyclists in the parking lot of Speedway Cycles before heading back out on her bike across the world on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.

On this episode we hear from Lael Wilcox and Rue Kaladyte. Lael is an ultra-endurance bike rider and racer. Her many accomplishments include fastest known times on routes around the world. She has many first-place woman finishes and also some overall first place finishes in ultra-endurance bike races, including first place overall in the 2016 Trans Am Bike Race. Most recently, she broke the women’s Guinness Around the World bike record. Rue, Lael’s wife, is a professional photographer. She plays a behind the scenes yet vitally important part of the team, supporting Lael’s rides and documenting the journey.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUESTS:
Lael Wilcox
Rue Kaladyte

Outdoor Explorer
Lisa Keller
Lisa Keller was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. She was 8 years old when Title IX passed and was fortunate to have parents who encouraged activity and to live in a progressive and encouraging community for girls and women in sports. She played baseball and soccer, downhill skied at Arctic Valley, learned to swim at The Spa, hiked the Chugach, and ran the Anchorage tracks and trails. She headed to University of Oregon, Eugene, and played soccer until she discovered the new sport of triathlon. After earning a degree in Political Science, she quickly fell back on her life as an athlete and began a career in fitness and coaching. She is a past winner of the Gold Nugget Triathlon and the Eagle River Triathlon, as well as many smaller triathlons and running races. She is a two-time Alaska Triathlete of the Year and has achieved All-American status in USA Triathlon age group rankings. She is one of the founding board members of the Alaska Run for Women. In 2002 she was diagnosed with breast cancer and since then has won the survivor division of the run many times. She owns Multisport Training of Alaska, providing coaching for Alaska triathletes, and is the General Manager of Running Free Alaska, an organization that brings run workouts and races to the women prisoners at Hiland prison.
