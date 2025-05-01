A weird winter, a volcano and your yard with Jeff Lowenfels | Outdoor Explorer

Since 1976, Jeff Lowenfels has been observing the climate and giving gardening and yardening advice in his weekly Anchorage Daily News column, the longest running gardening column in the United States. Hear about the weird winter, the potential Mount Spurr eruption and the effect this strange year will have on your yard and garden.

We also hear about Lowenfels' past as the happy boy on Happy Boy Margarine and other great anecdotes from his and Anchorage's history.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUEST: Jeff Lownfels, Anchorage Daily News gardening columnist

LINKS:

Jeff Lowenfels’ website

"He Wrote a Gardening Column. He Ended Up Documenting Climate Change" - New York Times Magazine