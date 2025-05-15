Alaska Sports Hall of Fame | Outdoor Explorer

On this Outdoor Explorer, we hear from Harlow Robinson, the executive director of Healthy Futures and the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame. On June 5, the Hall will induct the class of 2025. Harlow tells us about the people and the moments that comprise this year’s class, as well as the annual Director’s Awards and the popular 100 Miles in May.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUEST: Harlow Robinson

LINKS:

Alaska Sports Hall of Fame

Healthy Futures 100 Miles in May

