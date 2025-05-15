Alaska Sports Hall of Fame | Outdoor Explorer
Alaska Sorts Hall of Fame class of 2025: Alev Kelter, Brandon Dubinsky, Kristen Faulkner, Dane Ferguson and Jackson Snaric.
Alaska Sports Hall of Fame
Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images / Alaska Sports Hall of Fame
Alaska Sports Hall of Fame
Alaska Sports Hall of Fame
Alaska Sports Hall of Fame
On this Outdoor Explorer, we hear from Harlow Robinson, the executive director of Healthy Futures and the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame. On June 5, the Hall will induct the class of 2025. Harlow tells us about the people and the moments that comprise this year’s class, as well as the annual Director’s Awards and the popular 100 Miles in May.
HOST: Lisa Keller
GUEST: Harlow Robinson
LINKS:
Alaska Sports Hall of Fame
Healthy Futures 100 Miles in May