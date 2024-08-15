Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Skinny Raven turns 30 | Outdoor Explorer

Alaska Public Media | By Lisa Keller
Published August 15, 2024 at 12:33 PM AKDT
A man and a woman stand in a running store.
Skinny Raven co-owners Daniel Greenhalgh and Tasha Heikkila-Adam. (Jovell Rennie)

Skinny Raven turns 30 this year! They are planning an anniversary block party on Saturday, August 17, that will coincide with the Anchorage Mile, one of the competitive events that are part of the Anchorage RunFest weekend. Daniel Greenhalgh and Tasha Heikkila-Adam are co-owners of Skinny Raven Sports and have been with the iconic store from the beginning, in one capacity or another. There have been ups and downs throughout the years, including a point at which the original owner almost liquidated the store and Daniel and Tasha stepped up and bought the business. Skinny then survived COVID, pivoting to an innovative online presence. The store has a culture unto itself and is recognized as one of the top running stores in the nation.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUESTS:
Daniel Greenhalgh and Tasha Heikkila-Adam, co-owners of Skinny Raven Sports

Outdoor Explorer
Lisa Keller
Lisa Keller was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. She was 8 years old when Title IX passed and was fortunate to have parents who encouraged activity and to live in a progressive and encouraging community for girls and women in sports. She played baseball and soccer, downhill skied at Arctic Valley, learned to swim at The Spa, hiked the Chugach, and ran the Anchorage tracks and trails. She headed to University of Oregon, Eugene, and played soccer until she discovered the new sport of triathlon. After earning a degree in Political Science, she quickly fell back on her life as an athlete and began a career in fitness and coaching. She is a past winner of the Gold Nugget Triathlon and the Eagle River Triathlon, as well as many smaller triathlons and running races. She is a two-time Alaska Triathlete of the Year and has achieved All-American status in USA Triathlon age group rankings. She is one of the founding board members of the Alaska Run for Women. In 2002 she was diagnosed with breast cancer and since then has won the survivor division of the run many times. She owns Multisport Training of Alaska, providing coaching for Alaska triathletes, and is the General Manager of Running Free Alaska, an organization that brings run workouts and races to the women prisoners at Hiland prison.
