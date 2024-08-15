Skinny Raven turns 30 | Outdoor Explorer

Skinny Raven turns 30 this year! They are planning an anniversary block party on Saturday, August 17, that will coincide with the Anchorage Mile, one of the competitive events that are part of the Anchorage RunFest weekend. Daniel Greenhalgh and Tasha Heikkila-Adam are co-owners of Skinny Raven Sports and have been with the iconic store from the beginning, in one capacity or another. There have been ups and downs throughout the years, including a point at which the original owner almost liquidated the store and Daniel and Tasha stepped up and bought the business. Skinny then survived COVID, pivoting to an innovative online presence. The store has a culture unto itself and is recognized as one of the top running stores in the nation.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUESTS:

Daniel Greenhalgh and Tasha Heikkila-Adam, co-owners of Skinny Raven Sports

LINKS:

Skinny Raven website

30th Birthday info