Veterans and outdoor therapy | Outdoor Explorer

On the this Outdoor Explorer, we hear from MaryBeth Goodman, director of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Alaska Behavioral Health. The Cohen Clinic is on the leading edge of recognizing that the outdoors is a critical piece of mental health. Along with their partners, the clinic offers programs that address the wholistic needs of veterans, using the outdoors as a path to healing from trauma.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUEST: MaryBeth Goodman, Director of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic

LINK:

Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Alaska Behavioral Health

BROADCAST: Thursday, March 28th, 2024. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, March 28th, 2024. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT