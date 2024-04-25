Alaska Sports Hall of Fame | Outdoor Explorer

On this Outdoor Explorer host Lisa Keller sits down with Harlow Robinson, executive director of Healthy Futures and the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame. On April 30, the Hall will induct the class of 2024. Harlow tells us about the people and the moment that comprise this year’s class, as well as the annual Director’s Awards and the popular 100 Miles in May.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUEST: Harlow Robinson, executive director, Healthy Futures and the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame

LINKS:

Alaska Sports Hall of Fame

Healthy Futures 100 Miles in May