2025 Western Alaska storm

Nearly all the homes in both towns were damaged and a tribal administrator said it was unsafe to stay.
As authorities end their large-scale search, volunteers and village public safety officers vow to keep looking for two Kwigillingok residents whose home floated away in the storm.
The state is evacuating the vulnerable and trying to find safe shelter for all. “We're moving as fast as we can,” the incident commander said. “We know that folks are miserable.”
The remnants of Typhoon Halong have killed one person, left two missing, displaced hundreds and destroyed or damaged dozens of homes.
A Coast Guard commander recounted scenes of Alaskans swimming in floodwaters in the middle of the night, searching for debris to hold onto.
The people unaccounted for are from Kwigillingok, one of the communities devastated by the remnants of Typhoon Halong.
Dozens of residents were rescued after floodwaters in multiple communities swept homes off their foundations.
Forecasters say the powerful storm, potentially historic in strength, is expected to slam into the Y-K Delta early Sunday and then race up the coastline, bringing destructive winds and surging seas.