The Chilkat River in Haines has been named one of the most endangered in the US

The Chilkat River in Haines has been named one of the United States’ most endangered rivers for the third time in less than a decade.

Each year, a national advocacy group called American Rivers publishes a list of ten rivers it says are under threat.

Just one Alaska river made the list this year: the Chilkat, in Southeast. The river supports runs of all five species of Pacific salmon and serves as a crucial subsistence resource for the Native village of Klukwan and the broader community.

The Chilkat Indian Village nominated the river for the listing through its advocacy campaign, Chilkat Forever.

“We’re just trying to get exposure to the fact that there are things happening in the Chilkat Valley that can endanger the river and the viability of the biodiversity of our community,” Chilkat Indian Village President Kimberley Strong said in an interview.

American Rivers lists a proposed copper, gold, silver and barite exploration site as the Chilkat’s main threat. The proposed mine, known as the Palmer Project, is located near a creek that flows into the Chilkat watershed.

The controversial project has been around for decades and is still in the exploration phase. But Strong made the case that the Trump administration’s focus on Alaska’s natural resources creates more urgency. She also noted that Gov. Dunleavy sent the project’s owner a formal letter of support earlier this year.

In the letter, Dunleavy described the project as “one of Alaska’s most promising advanced-stage exploration assets,” according to a copy reviewed by KHNS. He also said it aligns perfectly with President Donald Trump’s 2025 executive order that promised to unleash “Alaska’s extraordinary resource potential.”

“That is really the biggest, probably endangering thing that we’ve got now, is Gov. Dunleavy’s getting on board with President Trump,” Strong said.

Chilkat Valley rivers also made the list in 2019 and 2023, Sarah Dyrdahl, American Rivers’ northwest region director, said in an interview.

The organization received dozens of nominations this year. Just 10 made the list, based on three key criteria. The first is the river’s significance to people, wildlife and nature. The second is the magnitude of the threat to the river and the communities that rely on it. And the third is any upcoming decisions or actions that could impact the river’s fate.

Asked about a looming decision relevant to the Chilkat, Dyrdahl said it was her understanding that there may be a permit application in the coming year, which would present an opportunity for public engagement. Dyrdahl deferred follow-up questions about potential permitting to the tribe and Chilkat Forever, the advocacy campaign.

Strong, the tribe’s president, said in a follow-up text that she was unaware of a potential permitting threat. She added that Dunleavy’s letter to the company was the “true catalyst.”

A spokesperson for British Columbia-based Vizsla Copper, the project’s current owner, declined to comment on any potential permit applications, or on the American Rivers listing more broadly.

Vizsla recently released details about its plans for this year. The company said in a statement earlier this month that its board approved a nearly $13.7 million budget for the project in 2026. The priority will be a diamond drilling campaign between June and September.