Your guide to the 2026 Anchorage election
Anchorage’s 2026 local election is underway. This year, voters will pick six members of the Anchorage Assembly and two members of the Anchorage School Board. Ballots went out to registered voters on March 17, and the deadline to vote and return a ballot (or get it postmarked) is April 7 at 8 p.m.
This voter guide, which we put together with The Anchorage Daily News, features questions we developed with input from you, our audience. You can use the guide to see how each candidate answered all of the questions and to compare how different candidates answered the same questions.
We spoke with the candidates separately and gave them 30 to 90 seconds to answer each question. We’ve edited their answers lightly for clarity and grammar, but we have not fact-checked them.