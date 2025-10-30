Shelf Life

-
Agriculture is on the rise in Interior Alaska, but farmers often need side hustles to make ends meetThe governor and lawmakers have said they want to support Alaska’s growing agriculture industry, but farmers in the Interior say they’re largely on their own.
-
As climate change threatens subsistence, Savoonga is going from reindeer herding to a red meat industryReindeer were brought to St. Lawrence Island after a devastating famine in the late 1800s. Now the animals could be a food security solution for the future.
-
In Skagway, one of Alaska’s most popular cruise ports, food problems revolve around one big issue: The number of people in town can range from 900 to 10,000.
-
Some communities are turning to gardens and greenhouses to protect against shortages.