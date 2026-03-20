State puts off Cascade Point construction until next year

The state of Alaska is delaying construction on the first phase of the controversial Cascade Point ferry terminal, proposed to connect Juneau and Haines, due to a permitting issue.

The work was originally planned to begin this summer. That would have entailed building an access road, a new bridge, a gate and an upland staging area, but not the terminal itself.

But the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities said Tuesday that the agency needs more time to work on its permit due to a change in direction from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In a notice, the DOT said it will now postpone construction until after 2026.

Initially, the Corps told DOT that it could apply for a permit with complete information about Stage 1 of the project and a draft design for Stage 2. The latter would entail the design and construction of the actual terminal.

But DOT said in its notice that the Corps reversed course once it reviewed the initial application. Now, the Corps wants “all design information” about both stages before moving forward.

The notice said the Corps is “committed to honoring this permitting process.” The notice added that DOT will begin the formal consultation process with tribes once the Corps says the permit application is ready.

The move came a week before DOT was set to host town halls about the project, which has sparked opposition from lawmakers, local officials and community members in Haines, Skagway and Juneau. Critics say the new terminal would complicate, rather than ease, regional travel.

DOT said it will hold public meetings at a later date.

