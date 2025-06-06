Family identifies pilot in fatal helicopter crash near Deadhorse

A recovery crew has reached the site of Wednesday's fatal helicopter crash near Deadhorse. Two people, the pilot and a scientist conducting a shorebird survey, died in the crash.

The helicopter, a Robinson R66 operated by Wasilla-based Pollux Aviation, crashed about 30 miles west of Deadhorse.

Clint Johnson, Alaska Chief for National Transportation Safety Board, said the weather allowed the agency to make it to the site on Friday afternoon.

"We're hoping to have that wreckage recovered back to Deadhorse tonight, weather permitting," Johnson said.

He said the plan is to get the wreckage into a hangar and examine it, to see if there were any mechanical issues that may have led to the accident.

The agency is also working on a weather report, but no information was publicly available as of Friday. Johnson said state and federal officials are assisting with the investigation.

What we know about the pilot

Officials have not yet released the names of the victims of the crash. But Arlene Guibas of Colorado said that her son, Jonathan Guibas, was the pilot.

Guibas, 54, started working at Pollux about a month ago, Arlene Guibas said. Before her son moved to Alaska, she said he lived in California, Guam and Virginia.

Guibas was an experienced helicopter flight instructor as well as a diving instructor and a licensed motorcycle technician.

"He was excited about life," she said. "He tried everything."

Raf Collado, a friend who lives in Virginia, said Guibas had taught him to fly helicopters there. He said he was always amazed by Guibas's skills and that his friend had wanted to live in Alaska for a long time.

"He was really excited about working there. It was a dream come true for him." Collado said. "He was beloved by all his colleagues, who became very close friends."

Guibas is survived by his former wife and two sons, ages 21 and 16.