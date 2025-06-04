2 people reported dead in helicopter crash near Deadhorse

Two people died in a helicopter crash on the North Slope Wednesday, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The agency was notified of a missing helicopter earlier in the afternoon and found wreckage from a crash roughly 30 miles west of Deadhorse, said Alaska NTSB chief Clint Johnson.

Responders with the North Slope Borough Search and Rescue were on the scene Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board was planning to launch a team from Anchorage as well, Johnson said.

Details about the helicopter and the victims of the crash were not available as of Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.