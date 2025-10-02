Farewell Lisa | Outdoor Explorer

This week on Outdoor Explorer we sit down with Lisa Keller as she says goodbye to the show. We talk about her roots in Anchorage, how she’s inspired athletes of all levels, and the impact of bringing running into a women’s correctional facility. She also reflects on her time as an Outdoor Explorer host and what it has meant to share stories of people (and pets) in the outdoors.

HOST: Martha Rosenstein

GUESTS:

Lisa Keller, former Outdoor Explorer host

LINKS:

Multisport Training of Alaska

Running Free Alaska

Winding Path Running Therapy group

Some of Lisa's favorite episodes:

Outdoor Recreation Access in Anchorage Vol 1

Catching up with Kikkan Randall

A weird winter, a volcano and your yard with Jeff Lowenfels

Pieces of Alaska History, Part One

Alaska Sports Hall of Fame

