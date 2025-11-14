Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Outdoor Explorer Logo
Outdoor Explorer

Joe Stock: 'The Avalanche Factor" | Outdoor Explorer

By Paul Twardock
Published November 14, 2025 at 3:36 PM AKST
Snow is on the mountains and that means it's time to think about recreating safely in avalanche terrain. There are many avenues to learn about avalanches and what causes them, how to assess slopes for stability, how to travel through avalanche terrain and how to perform rescues. One recent addition is guide and educator Joe Stock's book "The Avalanche Factor." Last spring, host Paul Twardock sat down with Joe and discussed his book, including topics like decision making in a group, science and uncertainty, the roles risk and fear play in decision making, how to develop knowledge and judgement while staying safe and more.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUEST: Joe Stock, guide, educator, author of "The Avalanche Factor"

LINKS:
The Avalanche Factor Website
Alaska Avalanche School
Chugach National Forest Avalanche Center
Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center

Outdoor Explorer
Paul Twardock
Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University. Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer
