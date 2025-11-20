Ice skating in Southcentral Alaska | Outdoor Explorer
Alaska is a land of snow and ice, and southcentral Alaska has lots of great places to go ice skating. This week on Outdoor Explorer, we search for early-season skateable ice in the Susitna Valley, and we find out about all the places we can go skating right here in Anchorage.
HOST: Adam Verrier
GUESTS:
Paxson Woelber
Dana Kerr
Brad Cooke, Anchorage Parks & Recreation
John Monroe, Head coach and program director for the Anchorage Skate Club
LINKS:
Anchorage Parks & Rec Winter Ice Maintenance
Anchorage Skate Club
Alaska Speedskating Club
Wild Ice Skating Club of Alaska