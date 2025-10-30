Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
What's new in winter outdoor gear and clothing | Outdoor Explorer

By Paul Twardock
Published October 30, 2025 at 11:33 AM AKDT
Every year outdoor gear and clothing manufacturers introduce new items for backcountry enthusiasts. As Alaskans gear up for winter this episode discusses what's new in winter gear and clothing with Rick Roth of Alaska Mountaineering and Hiking and Tony Lombardo with Summit Ski Co. They join host Paul Twardock and share tips for preparing and taking care of your winter gear and clothing. We hear about a wide assortment of gear from backcountry and Nordic skis to snow shoes and jackets.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:
Rick Roth, Alaska Mountaineering and Hiking
Tony Lombardo, Summit Ski Co.

LINKS:
AMH
Summit Ski Company
REI
Wild Ice Skating

Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and&nbsp;help&nbsp;found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts. Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU. Paul’s&nbsp;research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding. One of his last adventures involved a mule ride. Paul is one of several hosts for Outdoor Explorer
