'Arctic Alchemy' with Roman Dial | Outdoor Explorer

"Arctic Alchemy" is a new documentary featuring Roman Dial and his life spent in the outdoors, including his work studying rusting rivers in the Arctic.

Roman started in Alaska as a youth visiting his uncle in Healy, and barely looked back. He became a world class alpine mountaineer then helped popularize mountain biking with his "Hell Biking" expeditions. He then started packrafting as part of the Alaska Wilderness Classic races, eventually writing one of the first "how to books" on the sport. He did all that while helping raise two children with his wife Peggy, teaching at Alaska Pacific University and doing applied research ranging from the tropics to the arctic.

He joins host Paul Twardock to discuss the film and his new work studying the mystery of Alaska's rusting rivers.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUEST: Roman Dial

LINKS:

LA Times Short Docs

Roman Dial - Alaska Pacific University

Anchorage Museum Outdoor Adventure Series

Roman Dial books on Amazon