Desiree Hagen

The study doesn’t promote EVs, but aims to better understand their usage in rural Alaska and clarify misconceptions about them.
With temperatures falling into the minus-30s, local crews are scrambling to thaw the city’s water system.
With winter quickly approaching, many homes are unsafe. Two homes, Kotzebue’s dock, roads, bridges and subsistence camps were destroyed.
At least one home collapsed into Kotzebue Sound during Tuesday's flooding, which forced more than 80 people to evacuate.
Kotzebue water levels Tuesday were 3 to 4 feet above the normal high tide line, with “significant beach erosion” likely.
The erosion that prompted Gov. Mike Dunleavy's action is advancing on the Northwest Alaska community's water lines.
Researchers believe that if permafrost thaw continues at its current rate, it could pose a real threat to many Alaska communities.
The mine's operator, Teck Alaska, Inc., has paid nearly half a million dollars for hazardous waste violations.
In Kotzebue, the teens learned about edible wild plants, cut and jarred dried, black seal meat in oil, and helped build drying racks for hanging fish.
Dozens of searchers are looking for 30-year-old Brandon Sheldon on the Kobuk River north of Noorvik after Monday's capsize, troopers said.