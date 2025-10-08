Mandatory evacuations ordered in Kotzebue as flooding from coastal storm begins

The city of Kotzebue is under mandatory evacuation orders. That's as the community prepares for flooding the National Weather Service warns could be worse than last year's flood , which led to dozens of evacuations and two families losing their homes.

Flooding had already begun by Wednesday afternoon, and the weather service forecast said water could rise as high as 10 feet above the high tide line. Flood waters are expected to peak around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The city said Wednesday afternoon that the mandatory evacuation was issued to assist elders and to prepare residents to evacuate before dark. On Tuesday night, 28 residents stayed at Kotzebue Middle-High School, which is the local evacuation point.

Kotzebue Mayor Derek Haviland-Lie said first responders might not be able to reach people's homes during the worst of the flooding.

"There may be a point, sometimes within the next 24 to 48 hours, that emergency services might not be able to make it to your home," he said. "If that is the case, if you don't go to the shelter, you're going to have to shelter in place."

As of Tuesday afternoon, barricades had been set up on the road past the airport and in other vulnerable areas of town. Haviland-Lie said the community should be prepared for power outages to several areas around town – including the airport area. Flights in and out of Kotzebue are also canceled.

"They're worried about the water getting into their transformers that are out in the airport area. So there is going to be at some point where at least the airport is going to be without power. They have no choice," he said.

The Kotzebue Electric Association is asking residents to report all outages and says that crews will respond when conditions are safe.

By late Wednesday afternoon, Flooding had already been reported in multiple sections of town including Front Street and the areas near Kotzebue's airport and hospital. School is canceled Thursday. Both the city and borough closed early on Wednesday for non-essential workers.

The state also issued a notice Wednesday afternoon that it had activated its emergency operations center in preparation for a series of storms that are set to hit Western Alaska through the weekend. Kotzebue and other communities, including Kivalina, Shishmaref, Golovin and Nunam Iqua, are expected to be among the hardest hit.

Residents in other Northwest Arctic communities have also reported that they've begun evacuating in preparation for the flooding. Kivalina residents are evacuating to higher ground at the school, located seven miles from the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

