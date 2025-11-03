One man is dead, another missing after falling through thin ice near Kotzebue

One man is dead and another is missing after falling through thin ice near Kotzebue on Saturday morning.

According to Alaska State Troopers , three Kotzebue men were traveling on four-wheelers and a snowmachine when their vehicles fell through the ice near Lockhart Point, north of Kotzebue. A trooper spokesperson said the third man made it to shore safely. The group was traveling on the ice to go hunting.

Troopers identified the person who died as 46-year-old Elmer Brown. He was pulled from the water by search and rescue and medical personnel and transported to Maniilaq Health Center, but later died from his injuries.

Search and rescue teams from the Kotzebue and the Northwest Arctic Borough continue to search for the missing man, who has not been publicly identified.

The Northwest Arctic Borough released a statement on Saturday saying that the ice was not safe, and encouraged residents to stay off the ice unless they are involved with search and rescue teams.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



