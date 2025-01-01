Evan Erickson
The Nunalleq excavation's lead archaeologist calls it a stark reminder that many precontact Yup’ik sites may soon be lost forever.
The building's total loss comes a little more than a month after a fatal fire destroyed the jail attached to it.
The body of 32-year-old Adrian “Aya” Andrew, originally from Kwigillingok, was found Sunday by a small group of searchers.
Russian Orthodox believers and clergy visited Kwethluk to exhume Olinka “Arrsamquq” Michael's body for her canonization.
Significant hazards on the river led Bethel Search and Rescue to make the theme of its 2024 annual aerial survey “Danger Close.”
Capt. Andrew Merrill, commander of troopers' C Detachment, said the move is part of a push to make rural Alaska an agency priority.
Arthur Heckman Sr. admitted Thursday to concealing municipal ballots and directing officials to not hold an election.
Troopers say 28-year-old Peter Napoka allegedly shot an adult male in the foot and fired at others.
The recording of votes on sample ballots prompted concern on a community Facebook page. But the state said it was perfectly legal.
The city manager says rectifying multi-unit properties that hold single utility accounts could generate $130,000 in revenue.