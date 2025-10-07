Northwest Alaska braces for coastal flooding

The National Weather Service expects a storm this week to cause flooding along more than 400 miles of Northwest Alaska's coastline.

Over a dozen communities are in the flood zone, including Shishmaref, Deering, Kotzebue, Noorvik, Selawik, Kiana, Kivalina, Red Dog Mine, Point Hope, Point Lay, Diomede, Wainwright, Utqiaġvik, Savoonga, Gambell and parts of the Seward Peninsula.

The National Weather Service's coastal flood warning is in effect until Friday morning. The agency expects waters to peak on Wednesday afternoon at up to 9 feet above the normal high tide line in some areas, with winds gusting up to 60 mph.

Water is expected to start rising on Tuesday evening.

"If you notice that the water is starting to creep into your yard, that's the time to start probably looking for shelter," said Darrell Hildebrand, village public safety officer coordinator for the Northwest Arctic Borough.

The agency also warned of significant beach erosion.

Preparations in Kotzebue

Weather Service officials said water levels in Kotzebue could be comparable to last October's flood, when over 80 residents evacuated, and two families' homes collapsed.

"So many people cried wolf for so many years, and then the storm finally came and I don't believe that we were prepared adequately for it," Hildebrand said. "This year we are making sure we are adequately prepared."

Borough representatives are warning residents that evacuation routes could flood. They say residents should prepare for power outages, stock up on potable water and supplies, and make sure they have things like medications and diapers on hand in case there is a prolonged emergency.

City officials say they plan to open Kotzebue's high school gym as a shelter if residents need to evacuate. Officials recommend preparing a bag with emergency supplies, important documents and sleeping bags.

The borough is also offering to help Kotzebue residents move large equipment, like snowmachines and 4-wheelers, to higher ground. Hildebrand recommends securing loose items around homes because of the high winds in the forecast.

Hildebrand said the borough is preparing equipment, gathering cots and bedding and sending pallets of drinking water to Deering and Kivalina. He said the borough is working with those communities and the City of Kotzebue on an emergency plan.

The borough is also working on potential funding for damages.

"It would be a good time in the preparation stages to take pictures and videos of your property and your houses," said Tristan Ferguson, Northwest Arctic Borough fire chief. "That way, if it does get damaged, you have the documentation that is needed for the state assistance and public assistance."

Copyright 2025 KOTZ