Rural Health

UAA training for health care providers keeps victims of violent crimes from falling through the cracksA forensic training program prepares providers to support patients who’ve experienced violence and to document evidence of violent crimes.
Wrestling is more than just a sport for young people living in many parts of rural Alaska.
President Joe Biden says the monument, to be created at a former boarding school in Pennsylvania, builds on his apology to tribes.
Workers at OBI Seafoods and Ocean Beauty Seafoods had sued the companies over wage violations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new campaign seeks to raise awareness and recruit new foster care families. We learn more on this Talk of Alaska.
The state document bases the projection on a mixture of increased outmigration and deaths outnumbering births in the region.
The six affected communities have exemptions allowing them to perform only rudimentary "primary" wastewater treatment.
With temperatures falling into the minus-30s, local crews are scrambling to thaw the city’s water system.
Earthquake-resistant buildings can protect us in a disaster, just like strong preventative health measures can keep our health systems resilient.
The facility is a way for the community to have more control over its food, much of which is barged or flown in.
On Sunday, local tribal leadership decided to shut down the power and water plants in the tiny Bering Sea coastal community.
Home care workers, whose services are needed more as Alaska's population ages, have negotiated for better pay and other benefits.