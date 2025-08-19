Kotzebue city council fires city manager without explanation

The Kotzebue City Council fired its city manager earlier this month, after a little over five months in the position.

The council's termination letter to Leon Kiana did not say why, but pointed to a section of his employee contract that outlined his status as an at-will employee who can be fired without cause.

Kiana could not be reached for comment. His termination was effective immediately when the letter was sent, Aug. 8.

Kotzebue City Attorney Joe Evans said in an email that he was unable to comment because of confidentiality binding city personnel.

Kiana previously worked in city and tribal administration in Selawik, Shageluk, Togiak and Emmonak.

According to his employment contract, Kiana's salary was $120,000 plus benefits that included health insurance, life insurance and a retirement plan. Per the contract, Kiana will receive one month of pay following his termination.

Evans said that Kotzebue's Parks and Recreation Director Ron Johnson is the acting city manager following Kiana's termination.

