Medication for opioid use disorder | Line One

Medications like buprenorphine are important tools in the spectrum of care for opioid use disorder. They can help to reduce harm and break the cycle of addiction, but for many, it's unclear where and how to access this treatment, especially when a stigma exists around opioid use and the tools used to treat it. On this Line One, Dr. Anne Zink and her guest dive into treatments for opioid use disorder, and how to reduce the stigma that surrounds it.
HOST: Dr. Anne Zink
GUESTS:
- Dr. Sarah Spencer - Addiction medicine specialist, board certified in family and addiction medicine, Ninilchik Traditional Council
