Medication for opioid use disorder | Line One

By Dr. Anne Zink
Published July 2, 2025 at 1:36 PM AKDT
Dr. Sarah Spencer sits in the back of a small van filled with medical equipment, assembling a small kit of supplies.
Elizabeth Lakshmi Kanter
/
Alaska Public Media
Dr. Sarah Spencer sits in the back of the Ninilchik Community Clinic's mobile clinic, assembling an opioid harm-reduction kit.

Medications like buprenorphine are important tools in the spectrum of care for opioid use disorder. They can help to reduce harm and break the cycle of addiction, but for many, it's unclear where and how to access this treatment, especially when a stigma exists around opioid use and the tools used to treat it. On this Line One, Dr. Anne Zink and her guest dive into treatments for opioid use disorder, and how to reduce the stigma that surrounds it.

HOST: Dr. Anne Zink

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Sarah Spencer - Addiction medicine specialist, board certified in family and addiction medicine, Ninilchik Traditional Council

Line One
Dr. Anne Zink
Dr. Zink became the State of Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer in July 2019 and served through 2024. She and her team led Alaska and the 229 federally recognized tribes through the COVID-19 pandemic. She also served as president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officers (ASTHO).
See stories by Dr. Anne Zink
