Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Line One logo
Line One

Alaska’s Medicaid program: What you need to know | Line One

By Dr. Anne Zink
Published August 6, 2025 at 3:09 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Application for Medicaid for Alaska Residents. (Rachel Cassandra/Alaska Public Media)
Rachel Cassandra
/
Alaska Public Media
Application for Medicaid for Alaska Residents.

Medicaid is the largest single insurance provider in Alaska, and it can be complicated, especially as things quickly change at the State and Federal level. What is Medicaid really, and how does it differ from Medicare and private insurance? Who uses Medicaid and why? On this Line One, Dr. Anne Zink and her guest to talk through the questions and details of Alaska’s Medicaid program.

LISTEN:

Alaska’s Medicaid program: What you need to know | Line One
Medicaid is the largest single insurance provider in Alaska, and it can be complicated, especially as things quickly change at the State and Federal level.
line one logo

HOST: Dr. Anne Zink

GUESTS:

  • Emily Ricci - Deputy Commissioner and State Medicaid Program Director, Alaska Department of Health

RELATED:

Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:

Line One
Dr. Anne Zink
Dr. Zink became the State of Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer in July 2019 and served through 2024. She and her team led Alaska and the 229 federally recognized tribes through the COVID-19 pandemic. She also served as president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officers (ASTHO).
See stories by Dr. Anne Zink
Latest Episodes