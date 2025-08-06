Alaska’s Medicaid program: What you need to know | Line One
Ways To Subscribe
Medicaid is the largest single insurance provider in Alaska, and it can be complicated, especially as things quickly change at the State and Federal level. What is Medicaid really, and how does it differ from Medicare and private insurance? Who uses Medicaid and why? On this Line One, Dr. Anne Zink and her guest to talk through the questions and details of Alaska’s Medicaid program.
LISTEN:
Alaska’s Medicaid program: What you need to know | Line One
Medicaid is the largest single insurance provider in Alaska, and it can be complicated, especially as things quickly change at the State and Federal level.
HOST: Dr. Anne Zink
GUESTS:
- Emily Ricci - Deputy Commissioner and State Medicaid Program Director, Alaska Department of Health
RELATED:
Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies