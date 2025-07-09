Host Dr. Justin Clark and guest, audiologist Dr. Emily McMahan, dive into the fascinating field of audiology — the science of hearing. They explore the science and solutions behind how we hear and what happens when things go wrong. Whether you're constantly asking people to repeat themselves or you've noticed a persistent ringing in your ears, you are not alone. Millions of people experience tinnitus or hearing loss, often without realizing help is available. They explore what an audiologist does, how they diagnose and treat common problems, and what steps you can take to protect your hearing and treat hearing loss.

LISTEN:

Tinnitus and Hearing Loss | Line One On this Line One, join Dr. Justin Clark for a discussion of common hearing problems and how they're treated. Listen • 54:35

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:



Dr Emily McMahan - Audiologist

RELATED:



Line One's Favorite Health and Science Links:

