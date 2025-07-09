Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Tinnitus and Hearing Loss | Line One

By Dr. Justin Clark
Published July 9, 2025
Host Dr. Justin Clark and guest, audiologist Dr. Emily McMahan, dive into the fascinating field of audiology — the science of hearing. They explore the science and solutions behind how we hear and what happens when things go wrong. Whether you're constantly asking people to repeat themselves or you've noticed a persistent ringing in your ears, you are not alone. Millions of people experience tinnitus or hearing loss, often without realizing help is available. They explore what an audiologist does, how they diagnose and treat common problems, and what steps you can take to protect your hearing and treat hearing loss.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

  • Dr Emily McMahan - Audiologist

Dr. Justin Clark
Dr. Justin Clark was born and raised in San Diego, California. He grew up as an avid tennis player and enjoyed golf, hiking, fishing, and camping. In college he played tennis and rowed crew at Oxford University in England. He has traveled extensively throughout North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia. Dr. Clark now lives in Anchorage and has two beautiful daughters.
