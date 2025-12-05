Federal heating assistance program continued uninterrupted despite government shutdown

A federal heating assistance program used by thousands of Alaskans will continue uninterrupted, according to state officials. That's after concerns about possible payment delays arose during the federal government shutdown this fall.

The federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program subsidizes energy bills for thousands of low-income Alaskans , many of whom live in rural and tribal communities. It also helps residents weatherize their homes for winter.

The Alaska Department of Health said in an email Thursday that the program continued issuing benefits throughout the shutdown, which began on Oct. 1 and lasted for over a month.

Funding for the program usually comes in at the beginning of November. Last month, advocates worried about a possible gap or delay for residents who rely on that assistance.

Shirley Sakaye, a spokeswoman with the Alaska Department of Health, said this week that the department had sufficient carryover funds to keep the program running before the new funding was released. She said that as a result, there was no interruption or gap in heating assistance.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office announced Tuesday that approximately $3.7 billion in delayed federal funding for the heating assistance program has been released across the country since the shutdown ended. Murkowski welcomed the news in a statement .

"Affordable energy is a lifeline in Alaska as harsh winters can be unforgiving across the state," she said.

Murkowski said that funding includes over $19 million for Alaska and thirteen tribal entities in the state.

