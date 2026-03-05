Haines library wins national award for excellence

A federal agency recognized the Haines Borough Public Library last month with a national award for general excellence.

The U.S. Institute for Museum and Library Services each year vets applications from libraries and museums across the country before choosing 10 to receive the National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

“Fve libraries and five museums ultimately win. We were twice finalists,” said library director Reba Heaton. “And then finally, now, we're the one of the winners.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski nominated the library for the award, which comes with a $10,000 prize. The four other libraries that won are in Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana and Wyoming.

In a statement announcing the news, the institute highlighted the Haines library’s longstanding partnership with the Chilkoot Indian Association and its youth programming more broadly.

“Truth be told, I just thought, I'm not gonna pretty it up, not gonna use grant speak. I'm gonna say what we do. You just put it straight forward, because we are what we are,” Heaton said.

Avery Ellfeldt / KHNS Kids use the computers at the Haines Borough Public Library in March 2026.

Heaton said the library’s unique programming includes an ongoing effort to expand its collection of works by Tlingit authors about Tlingit culture. The library has also hosted a Native fashion show, subsistence-related programming, and an elcooder storytelling initiative.

Much of that work has happened with the help of federal grants acquired by the local tribe.

For youth programming, Heaton noted a hiking program where kids start small, with walks in town. Over time they work up to climbing Mount Ripinski, the peak that towers over Haines. There are also twice-weekly music lessons on the library’s nine pianos.

Heaton said what really makes the local library such a special place is the people.

“The library is what it is due to staff, volunteers, the board, the borough and the patrons. That’s what makes it what it is,” she said.

She added that she’s thinking about using the award prize money to once again offer workshops where people could learn something like beading, or leather work, from a local artist.

