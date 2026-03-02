State lawmakers introduce bills to fight water pollution from cruise ships

Two state lawmakers introduced legislation this month that aims to crack down on a major source of water pollution from cruise ships in Alaska waters.

Sen. Jesse Kiehl and Rep. Sara Hannan, both Democrats from Juneau, each introduced bills that revolve around the type of fuel ships use. The bills vary slightly, but they do essentially the same thing: require ships to use fuel with lower levels of contaminants, including sulfur.

“There is a growing trend around the world toward requiring cleaner fuels that don't have as much sulfur and metals and other other really problematic stuff in them,” Kiehl said.

The legislation zeroes in on something called heavy fuel oil – a tar-like fuel that’s a byproduct of the crude oil refining process.

Many ships use it because it's cheap. But heavy fuel oil contains high levels of sulfur and other pollutants that increase the risk of illness when it’s in the air.

In Alaska, those pollutants don't enter the air. Instead ships that use the dirty fuel also also use a technology called scrubbers to remove pollutants from their exhaust. On many ships, scrubber systems dilute the resulting material and release it back into the sea.

Researchers are still examining how that washwater affects marine ecosystems. But a number of papers indicate that it can be harmful for marine life, ranging from algae and blue mussel larvae to sea urchin eggs .

“It's really not great to have that stuff in our water,” Kiehl said. “So we know that we can do it right. And so the bill requires that we do.”

Kiehl’s bill would require ships to use fuel that does not exceed a certain level of sulfur. Hannan’s bill is more direct – it says ships can’t use “heavy petroleum fuel oil.”

Both provide a few exceptions. Hannan’s bill, for instance, says ships that are just passing through state waters – but are not stopping in ports or entering internal waters – are exempt. Hannan did not respond to an interview request.

Kiehl’s bill includes a similar exception for ships that are just passing through, like those traveling between Asia and the Lower 48.

“They're spending so little time in Alaska's waters that they have minimal opportunity to have an impact,” he said.

Notably, Kiehl’s bill would permit ships to use dirty fuels if they ensure their total sulfur output does not exceed the levels laid out in the bill. That’s possible if ships use so-called “closed loop scrubbers.” Those systems remove the pollutants from ship exhaust but do not discharge the resulting washwater overboard. Instead, it’s disposed of on land.

“If ships have a technology on them that keeps that stuff out of our air and water, fine, not a problem for Alaska's environment,” Kiehl said. “But if not, then you need to just not burn it in the first place.”

The bill is likely to face staunch industry opposition. The Cruise Lines International Association said in a statement that scrubbers are effective at reducing emissions and that existing regulations ensure the technology complies with environmental guidelines.

“This bill is attempting to legislate without appropriate data, scientific evaluation, or risk assessment,” a spokesperson wrote in an email.

The Senate Resources Committee is set to consider Kiehl’s bill next. Hannan’s has been referred to the House Transportation and Finance Committees.