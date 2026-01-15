State approves permit to store logs in Lutak Inlet

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources has approved a controversial permit application that would help an out-of-state company carry out Haines’ largest timber sale in decades.

The land use permit would allow Oregon-based NSEA Timber Inc. to export harvested logs to market – likely, in China. That process would entail transferring logs into the area’s Lutak Inlet and storing them there until they’re shipped out.

The state agency approved that permit on Monday with an important caveat. The company will not be allowed to store logs in the inlet from mid-June through the month of August to avoid interfering with commercial or subsistence fishing.

The decision came after two separate public comment periods on the matter. Some community members expressed support for the permit and logging industry, arguing that the project would serve as a much needed economic boost.

But the comments were largely dominated by individuals, commercial fisherman, tribes and conservation groups who are concerned about the idea.

Some argued that storing logs in the inlet could affect the marine ecosystem, including the area’s hooligan and salmon runs. Others said the storage area would impede commercial and subsistence fishermen who frequent the inlet.

The permit is effective starting Jan. 31 and will last five years. The public has 20 days to appeal the decision, after which point the decision would be final.