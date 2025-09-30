University of Alaska Fairbanks issues all-clear after bomb threat

The University of Alaska Fairbanks said police did not find any explosive devices Tuesday following an emailed bomb threat that led to canceled morning classes and closed offices.

UAF said in an update around 10:30 a.m that police searched the Elvey Building, on the west side of campus, and the surrounding areas and "determined that no explosive device was present." Normal campus operations can resume, it said, and classes that start after noon will continue as scheduled.

The university said it had received an email earlier Tuesday about a potential explosive device near the Elvey Building. Colleges and universities across the country reported getting similar threats, including in Delaware, Michigan , Texas and Alabama.

The University Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

