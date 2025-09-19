Alaskans celebrate the life of Mary Shields, the first woman to complete the Iditarod

Over a hundred Alaskans gathered in Fairbanks on Sept. 13 to celebrate the life of mushing trailblazer Mary Shields, the first woman to complete the Iditarod. Shields died at the age of 80 in July.

Her memorial took place at the Ken Kunkel Community Center in the Goldstream Valley. The weathered wooden building could stand in for almost any mushing checkpoint on the Iditarod Trail. The atmosphere inside is similar, too — the room was packed with homemade food and smiling people.

Shields made history when she became the first woman to complete the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race back in 1974, for which she was inducted into the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame. She went on to write five books about her life and mushing.

Many women mushers at the memorial honored her for clearing the way for them. Libby Riddles, the first woman to win the Iditarod, couldn't make it to the memorial service. She sent a letter to be read at the gathering instead.

"Happy trails, Mary, and thanks for being who you were," it read. "You've come a long way, baby! They said that back then, and it's even more true today."

Riddles, who won about a decade after Shields' historic run, said in a later interview that there's no longer any question that women are worthy of the finisher's belt buckle. But in Shields' and her time, it was a different story.

"Back then, the guys had to even think about it if they were going to even let women race in the Iditarod," Riddles said. "She kind of did something proud for all women, I think."

But mushing was just one part of Shields' life. Friends remembered her as a prolific gardener and baker who constantly distributed flowers and treats. She mentored many kids in the community, including teenage mushing phenomenon Emily Robinson. And she really, really cared about her dogs — especially Cabbage, the first of many puppies she raised.

Shields had a wild and quirky streak too. Friends recalled the time she tried to use popcorn to insulate her Fairbanks cabin. At the memorial service, a table was stacked with bags of it for guests to munch on.

About a dozen Chena Goldstream firefighters stuck out in the crowd, in their dark blue uniforms. Student firefighter Kenna Beshears said Shields befriended the whole department.

"Mary's just the sweetest woman you ever did meet," she said. "She cared about everyone and every little thing that she did. She made some pretty killer cookies — always chocolate chip. They were so good."

Others said Shields inspired women across many generations. Aliy Zirkle, the first woman to win the Yukon Quest sled dog race, recalled a chance encounter with Shields 30 years ago, when she was snowmachining on the mushing trails near Bettles.

Zirkle said Shields pulled up to her on her dog sled, and said, "Hi, I'm Mary!" Then took off toward her next camp spot, undeterred by the temperature, which was well below 50 degrees.

"She was living her best life unto herself," Zirkle said. "I don't think she ever knew how much she inspired me 30 years ago. To this day, I try to live my best life. So, thank you, Mary, for breaking trail."

To honor her memory, Shields' friends and loved ones are assembling items for an upcoming Interior and North Slope mushing exhibit at the Alaska State Museum in Juneau. The exhibit will showcase some of Shields' own mushing gear and is tentatively scheduled to open in 2027.

