A new true crime documentary on Hulu spotlights an Alaska Native legend

A haunting crime story and an Alaska Native legend are at the center of a new documentary that will premiere on Hulu on Sept. 4.

"Blood & Myth" looks into a real-life crime case that happened in Kiana, in Northwest Alaska, over a decade ago.

"It's all very much rooted in reality," said James Dommek Jr., the executive producer of the new documentary. "Incredible story of survival and legends and violence and culture."

Teddy Kyle Smith is an Iñupiaq actor from Kiana who starred in "On the Ice," a 2011 drama about two Utqiagvik teenagers. In 2012, Alaska State Troopers were investigating the suspicious death of Smith's mother when he fled to a cabin and had a violent encounter with two hunters. He was later convicted of attempted murder.

In court, Smith said that Iñukuns, or Little People, guided his actions.

Dommek has been intrigued by this incident for years. When he worked at KNBA in 2016, that case came to mind when a coworker asked him if he knew any Alaska stories that would make for a good podcast.

Dommek described Smith's story in his 2019 bestselling audiobook, "Midnight Son." The new Hulu documentary is a movie adaptation of the audiobook, where he is also a part of the narrative, trying to uncover what happened in Kiana.

Dommek grew up in Kotzebue hearing about Iñukuns, evil creatures in the high Arctic. They came up in local stories and in conversations with Dommek's great grandfather, Paul Monroe, who was an Inupiaq storyteller known as Palangun. Dommek said that Iñukuns exist in various legends from Inuit groups across the globe – in Siberia, Alaska, Canada and Greenland.

"If all of us had the same story, and we're also spread out, it might have an air of truth to it, and my great grandfather's stories were no different," he said. "That was one of the big draws to the story for me."

In the film, Dommek said he also wanted to highlight the issue of justice in rural Alaska, where the state struggles to provide a consistent law enforcement presence .

"Blood & Myth" is a true crime documentary told through an Indigenous perspective, which is rare in today's entertainment industry, Dommek said.

"There's the type of story I wanted to see, and no one was making it," he said. "Everyone else is invited to listen and watch, but at the end of the day, it's something I made for me."

With a few exceptions, most of the filming took place in Alaska, including Kotzebue and Kiana. Dommek said it was important for him to make the story look and feel authentic.

"I took my crew up to Kiana, skeleton crew – four wheelers, and boats and village dogs and all that," he said. "I was like, 'We're going to do this, and I'm an Alaskan making an Alaskan story, we can't fake this.'"

Dommek is also a musician who has played in such Alaska bands as Pamyua

and Medium Build. He has worked in film production, but being an executive producer in his own film is a first. He said he wondered if it was his story to tell but decided to do it after talking to his family and elders in his community. He said he wanted it to be a story about staying true to your culture.

"You pull back all the layers in this story, and at the real heart of the documentary, the main message is, don't forget who you are," he said. "Remembering your roots, where you come from, and what makes our people strong, and what has made us survive in a place as harsh as Alaska for this long."

The film will be streamed on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.



