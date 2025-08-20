Coast Guard rescues 2 after plane strikes log on landing east of Haines

Two people were rescued uninjured Monday afternoon after their small plane crashed near the Katzehin River flats outside Haines.

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified around 4 p.m. Monday that a plane had gone down near the Chilkoot Inlet, just south of Haines.

The control center dispatched a helicopter air crew from Sitka and a boat from Juneau. Shortly thereafter the Coast Guard made contact with the two people, who reported that they were on land and uninjured.

Travis Magee, a public affairs specialist with the Coast Guard, said the aircraft crew called for help when they were not able to take off again.

“They also reported that, at the time of the incident, they were attempting to land, but they had hit or struck a log, and they were unable to relaunch the aircraft,” he said.

Magee said he could not provide additional information about the aircraft. But he said the Coast Guard helicopter arrived on scene around 6 p.m. and brought both people to Juneau.

EMS personnel were waiting in Juneau to provide medical care, which Magee said was precautionary.