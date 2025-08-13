The Aleut Corporation is returning to the Alaska Federation of Natives after withdrawing from the group three years ago due to a a fisheries dispute.

The regional Native corporation for the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands left the Alaska's largest statewide Native organization in 2022 over a debate centered on salmon declines in the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers — a disaster that some tribal delegations blame on commercial fisheries in the Aleutians and Pribilofs.

In protest, the corporation's delegation stood and turned their backs during conference proceedings. Soon after, its board voted to withdraw from AFN.

Kate Gilling, a representative from Aleut, says the corporation asked for an apology and reforms from AFN to prevent similar divisions in the future.

"We wanted them to look at their processes so that other regional entities were not pitted against each other," she said. "That goes against the whole purpose and mission of AFN."

That apology came last month. According to a statement the Aleut Corp. released on Aug. 6, AFN President Ben Mallot also met with Aleut's board to outline new governance measures, including conflict mitigation processes and a more equitable voting structure for members.

"Ben Mallot came and had a very candid conversation with our board of directors. And I know it wasn't an easy conversation," Gilling said. "There were some hard questions, but it was a needed conversation."

Aleut said in its statement that the decision doesn't "undo the past," but that the board accepted AFN's apology.

Gilling says they were persuaded by AFN's changes, which include conflict mitigation protocols and new bylaws that would stop divisive resolutions from advancing to the convention floor.

She said it was "powerful" for the board to see the changes and to hear the direction AFN is moving in.