Weeks after raid, Alaska wildlife center’s owner urges state to retrieve animals that were left there

It’s been three weeks since the Alaska Department of Fish and Game seized dozens of animals from a popular wildlife attraction outside Haines. But a number were left behind, and now the owner is now calling on the state to return to the property and retrieve them.

Fish and Game reported removing 39 animals from the Kroschel Films Wildlife Center in late June amid ongoing concerns about the facility and the animals it houses. But a recent inventory lists closer to 60 animals, which leaves about 20 unaccounted for.

The discrepancy is the latest dispute in a years-long saga between the agency and the center’s owner, Steve Kroschel, over animal welfare and permitting concerns at the popular tourist destination.

The facility has been closed for nearly a year after losing its required permits. Fish and Game and Alaska Wildlife Troopers raided the center last month after executing a search warrant that indicated Kroschel is under investigation for animal cruelty. Two animals died during the operation.

“We’re working on just going back through and double-checking to determine how many of each species still remain there,” said Ryan Scott, who directs the department’s division of wildlife conservation.

Kroschel, for his part, is calling on the agency to retrieve the rest of the animals as soon as possible.

In a Wednesday email exchange with Fish and Game seen by KHNS, he raised concerns over animals that were left behind – and about others he thinks escaped, including several weasels and an arctic fox.

“What is important is that you and those under your direction finish what you have started,” he wrote. “Animals require care 24 hours a day 7 days a week.”

Reached via text on Thursday evening, Kroschel reiterated that point.

“How the heck do they think I am supposed to maintain freezers, phone, time, care, etc without any revenue for a year now?” he wrote, in a nod to the revocation of his federal permit to operate last summer.

Kroschel is not currently at the facility. He said he is in Russia working on a documentary, but that another staff member is on site and caring for the animals.

The agency says it’s working to resolve the discrepancy and always planned to return for the rest of the animals.

Asked why that hasn’t happened yet, Scott, of the wildlife conservation division, said, “there’s more at play there that I can’t discuss.”

He said he doesn’t have any information about animals escaping, adding that staff were “extremely careful” during the operation to avoid that.

Scott also said that as he sees it, it’s Kroschel’s responsibility to take care of any remaining animals.

“We took over two-thirds of the animals, so that leaves a whole lot of resources for what he has left,” Scott said. “In my opinion, it’s his responsibility to maintain care for them until we can get there to take them.”

The agency said earlier this week that 37 animals have been temporarily placed in three Alaska facilities: The Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center in Portage, the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage and Bird TLC in Anchorage.

The agency added that some of the animals will remain in those facilities permanently. Others could be moved elsewhere, such as educational facilities in Washington, Minnesota, Colorado and Canada.

An Alaska Wildlife Troopers spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.