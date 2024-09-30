professional

-
Perseverance Theatre of Juneau opens their Anchorage season with Sharr White's two-person play Annapurna about a "bizarre reunion contain both rage and compassion, framing a story that rides the fine line of tragedy and comedy, laughter and loss." Director Art Rotch, actor Rebecca George and Anchorage General Manager Josh Lowman come by Stage Talk this week to talk about the play performing at the PAC September 25-Oct 3.KSKA: Friday, Sept. 25 at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
Perseverance Theatre of Juneau will be bringing a mix of new/old, straight/musical and comedy/drama to Anchorage this year. Josh Lowman, Anchorage general manager, drops by the studio this week to talk about what's coming up.KSKA: Friday, Sept. 11, at 2:45pmListen Now:
Michael Flood and Liz Morgan from Katori Hall's 2010 Olivia Award winning drama about a chance meeting between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a mysterious hotel maid on the night before King's assassination come by Stage Talk this week. Tune in to hear about Perseverance Theatre's production of The Mountaintop which runs in the Sydney Laurence Theatre in the Performing Arts Center through February 22nd.KSKA: Friday, Feb.13, at 2:45pm.Listen Now:
Tennessee Williams' story of family, greed and sexuality, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is coming to town as Perseverance Theatre of Juneau brings the play to the Sydney Laurence Theatre. Join Enrique Bravo (Brick) and Kevin T. Bennett (Dr. Baugh) as they visit Stage Talk to tell us all about this classic offering of American theatre opening April 11th and running through the 27th.KSKA: Friday, April 11, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Anchorage playwright Arlitia Jones and actor Charity Pomeroy join Jean and Steve this week to talk about Arlitia's latest play, Rush at Everlasting being brought to town by Perseverance Theatre of Juneau, performing at the Sydney Laurence Theatre February 14th through the 23rd.KSKA: Friday 2/14 at 2:45pmListen Now
The Swedes have a saying for overprotective parents--"curling parents", like the olympic sport where players try to sweep away any obstructions from in front of the stone. See how this comes to life on stage as Annia Wyndham and Josh Lowman from Yasmina Reza's Tony Award winning comedy God of Carnage presented by Perseverance Theatrerunning November 1st through the 10th at the Performing Arts Center visit Stage Talk.KSKA: Friday, November 1st at 2:45pmListen Now
Perseverance Theatre continues to expand its offerings by bringing three productions to Anchorage this year. Join Executive Artistic Director Art Rotch and Anchorage Program Assistant Josh Lowman as they talk about plays by Tony Award winning playwrights Yasmina Reza and Tennessee Williams as well as Anchorage's own Arlitia Jones on this week's Stage Talk.KSKA: Friday 8/9 at 2:45pmListen Now
Stage Talk takes a trip to Valdez and reports back on the goings on at this year's Last Frontier Theatre Conference. Award winning screenwriter and playwright Arthur M. Jolly (The Gulag Mouse, A Very Modern Marriage) is their special guest and talks about his experiences, his plays and the value of the conference to all playwrights.KSKA: Friday 5/24 at 2:45pmDownload Audio
Nobel Prize winning playwright Harold Pinter's groundbreaking play of love, deception and friendship Betrayal comes to Anchorage as Perseverance Theatre's latest offering. Shona Strauser who plays one-third of a love triangle along with Daniel Billet who plays another third give Jean and Steve an insight into this powerful and influential play.KSKA: Friday 4/12 at 2:45 pm