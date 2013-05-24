The Last Frontier Theatre Conference

Stage Talk takes a trip to Valdez and reports back on the goings on at this year's Last Frontier Theatre Conference. Award winning screenwriter and playwright Arthur M. Jolly (The Gulag Mouse, A Very Modern Marriage) is their special guest and talks about his experiences, his plays and the value of the conference to all playwrights.



Jean Paal , theater critic

Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

Arthur M. Jolly, Playwright

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday May 24, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

