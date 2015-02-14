Perseverance Theatre's The Mountaintop
Michael Flood and Liz Morgan from Katori Hall's 2010 Olivia Award winning drama about a chance meeting between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a mysterious hotel maid on the night before King's assassination come by Stage Talk this week. Tune in to hear about Perseverance Theatre's production of The Mountaintop which runs in the Sydney Laurence Theatre in the Performing Arts Center through February 22nd.
- Liz Morgan, "Camae" in Perseverance Theatre's The Mountaintop
- Michael Flood, "Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr." in Perseverance Theatre's The Mountaintop
- Josh Lowman, Projection Designer, Perseverance Theatre's The Mountaintop
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday February 13th at 2:45 p.m.
