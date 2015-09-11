Perseverance Theatre's 2015-16 Anchorage Season:

Perseverance Theatre of Juneau will be bringing a mix of new/old, straight/musical and comedy/drama to Anchorage this year. Josh Lowman, Anchorage general manager, drops by the studio this week to talk about what's coming up.

Josh Lowman, Anchorage general manager, Perseverance Theatre

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, September 11, at 2:45 p.m.

