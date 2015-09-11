Perseverance Theatre's 2015-16 Anchorage season
Perseverance Theatre of Juneau will be bringing a mix of new/old, straight/musical and comedy/drama to Anchorage this year. Josh Lowman, Anchorage general manager, drops by the studio this week to talk about what's coming up.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Josh Lowman, Anchorage general manager, Perseverance Theatre
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, September 11, at 2:45 p.m.
- Perseverance Theatre's 2015-16 Anchorage Season:
- Annapurna by Sharr White. September 25-October 3
- Othello by William Shakespeare. October 16-November 1
- A Christmas Carol adapted from the story by Charles Dickens by Arlitia Jones and Michael Haney. December 18-28
- Our Voices Will Be Heard by Vera Starbard. February 19-28
- In the Next Room, or The Vibrator Play by Sarah Ruhl. April 15-24
- Sweeney Todd with music by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler. May 20-29
- Anchorage Community Theatre: Bus Stop by William Inge. August 21st-September 19th.
- Cyrano's Theatre CompanyTribes by Nina Raine. September 17-October 11.
- Valley Performing Arts Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte Adaptation by Robert Johanson September 11-27.