Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perseverance Theatre's 2015-16 Anchorage season

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published September 11, 2015 at 3:04 PM AKDT

Perseverance Theatre of Juneau will be bringing a mix of new/old, straight/musical and comedy/drama to Anchorage this year. Josh Lowman, Anchorage general manager, drops by the studio this week to talk about what's coming up.

Listen Now:

HOST:

GUESTS: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, September 11, at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)


  • Perseverance Theatre's 2015-16 Anchorage Season:

    • Annapurna by Sharr White. September 25-October 3

    • Othello by William Shakespeare. October 16-November 1

    • A Christmas Carol adapted from the story by Charles Dickens by Arlitia Jones and Michael Haney. December 18-28

    • Our Voices Will Be Heard by Vera Starbard. February 19-28

    • In the Next Room, or The Vibrator Play by Sarah Ruhl. April 15-24

    • Sweeney Todd with music by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler. May 20-29

  • Anchorage Community TheatreBus Stop by William Inge. August 21st-September 19th.

  • Cyrano's Theatre CompanyTribes by Nina Raine. September 17-October 11.

  • Valley Performing Arts Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte Adaptation by Robert Johanson September 11-27.
News
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
See stories by Steven Hunt