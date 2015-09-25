Perseverance's Annapurna at the PAC
Perseverance Theatre of Juneau opens their Anchorage season with Sharr White's two-person play Annapurna about a "bizarre reunion contain
both rage and compassion, framing a story that rides the fine line of tragedy and comedy, laughter and loss." Director Art Rotch, actor Rebecca George and Anchorage General Manager Josh Lowman come by Stage Talk this week to talk about the play performing at the PAC September 25-Oct 3.Listen Now:
- Art Rotch, Director, Perseverance Theatre's Annapurna
- Rebecca George, "Emma", Perseverance Theatre's Annapurna
- Josh Lowman Anchorage General Manager for Perseverance Theatre
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, September 25, at 2:45 p.m.
