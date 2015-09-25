Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Perseverance's Annapurna at the PAC

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published September 25, 2015 at 12:17 PM AKDT

Perseverance Theatre of Juneau opens their Anchorage season with Sharr White's two-person play Annapurna about a "bizarre reunion contain

both rage and compassion, framing a story that rides the fine line of tragedy and comedy, laughter and loss." Director Art Rotch, actor Rebecca George and Anchorage General Manager Josh Lowman come by Stage Talk this week to talk about the play performing at the PAC September 25-Oct 3.

HOST:
GUESTS: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, September 25, at 2:45 p.m.

