God of Carnage from Perseverance Theatre

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published November 1, 2013 at 1:41 PM AKDT

The Swedes have a saying for overprotective parents--"curling parents", like the olympic sport where players try to sweep away any obstructions from in front of the stone. See how this comes to life on stage as Annia Wyndham and Josh Lowman from Yasmina Reza's Tony Award winning comedy God of Carnage presented by Perseverance Theatrerunning November 1st through the 10th at the Performing Arts Center visit Stage Talk.

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 1st, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

