God of Carnage from Perseverance Theatre

The Swedes have a saying for overprotective parents--"curling parents", like the olympic sport where players try to sweep away any obstructions from in front of the stone. See how this comes to life on stage as Annia Wyndham and Josh Lowman from Yasmina Reza's Tony Award winning comedy God of Carnage presented by Perseverance Theatrerunning November 1st through the 10th at the Performing Arts Center visit Stage Talk.



Jean Paal , theater critic

Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

Annia Wyndham , Actor in Perseverance Theatre's God of Carnage

Josh Lowman, Anchorage General Manager for Perseverance Theatre

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 1st, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

