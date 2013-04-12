Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Perseverance presents Betrayal by Harold Pinter

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published April 12, 2013 at 2:00 PM AKDT

Nobel Prize winning playwright Harold Pinter's groundbreaking play of love, deception and friendship Betrayal comes to Anchorage as Perseverance Theatre's latest offering. Shona Strauser who plays one-third of a love triangle along with Daniel Billet who plays another third give Jean and Steve an insight into this powerful and influential play.

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday April 12, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com
