Perseverance presents Betrayal by Harold Pinter
Nobel Prize winning playwright Harold Pinter's groundbreaking play of love, deception and friendship Betrayal comes to Anchorage as Perseverance Theatre's latest offering. Shona Strauser who plays one-third of a love triangle along with Daniel Billet who plays another third give Jean and Steve an insight into this powerful and influential play.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, actor
GUESTS:
- Shona Strauser, Actor, "Emma" Perseverance Theatre's Betrayal
- Daniel Billet, Actor, "Jerry" Perseverance Theatre's Betrayal
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday April 12, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.
