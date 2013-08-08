Juneau's Perseverance Theatre comes back to town
Perseverance Theatre of Juneau continues to expand its offerings by bringing three productions to Anchorage this year. Join Executive Artistic Director Art Rotch and Anchorage Program Assistant Josh Lowman as they talk about plays by Tony Award winning playwrights Yasmina Reza and Tennessee Williams as well as Anchorage's own Arlitia Jones on this week's Stage Talk.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUESTS:
- Art Rotch, Executive Artistic Director, Perseverance Theatre
- Josh Lowman, Anchorage Program Assistant, Perseverance Theatre
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 9, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.
