Juneau's Perseverance Theatre comes back to town

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published August 8, 2013 at 5:39 PM AKDT

Perseverance Theatre of Juneau continues to expand its offerings by bringing three productions to Anchorage this year. Join Executive Artistic Director Art Rotch and Anchorage Program Assistant Josh Lowman as they talk about plays by Tony Award winning playwrights Yasmina Reza and Tennessee Williams as well as Anchorage's own Arlitia Jones on this week's Stage Talk.

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 9, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

Steven Hunt
