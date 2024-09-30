-
The center serves people looking to reduce HIV and Hepatitis transmission and to reduce opioid overdoses.
-
Since he was young, Ted Kim dedicated his life to skateboarding. But then an injury left him feeling lost.
-
This week on State of Art we're checking out the newest episode of Indie Alaska called "How Running Ultramarathons Saved Carol Seppilu's Life." We'll also hear about one Sitkan's musical fingerprints on the SpongeBob SquarePants cartoon. We wrap up the episode with a track from long-time Alaska musician Dan McElrath who is playing two going away shows this summer.
-
Carol Seppilu describes jogging with a tracheotomy as “trying to breathe through a straw while running.” She's even dealt with her trach freezing shut while running in the frigid winter temperatures in Nome, Alaska where she lives.
-
Talking about mental health is hard, but it’s important for anyone who is struggling to know that they’re not alone. Alaska Public Media’s Adam Nicely brings us this story of an Anchorage community project with that goal, called Mental Health Mosaics.
-
Understanding and discussing the complexities of mental health and wellbeing isn’t easy. Finding ways to open up about who we are and what we struggle with is critical to getting help.
-
Amelia Simeonoff helps others heal their traumas with ancient Indigenous practices.
-
Author Dan Millman's first book, The Way Of The Peaceful Warrior, introduced the idea that the moment is all that really exists and that the quality of our moments become the quality of our lives. Millman's new book explains how people can use the “peaceful warrior way” to transform their lives.
-
When you're in the middle of a mental health crisis you need help immediately but options are often limited and inappropriate. Organizations around Alaska are working to change that and connect people with the support they need.
-
With an estimated 75% of adult mental health problems developing before the age of 25, early and effective intervention is critical for a child’s future physical and emotional health. Volunteers of America Alaska works to fill in some of the resource gaps in Alaska.